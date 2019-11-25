Pruitt addresses death threats toward Jarrett Guarantano

Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt addressed death threats toward quarterback Jarrett Guarantano during his weekly press conference Monday afternoon.

Jeremy Pruitt / Source: (WVLT)

Pruitt said he wasn't aware of the threats until Guarantano mentioned them after Saturday's game.

The ups and downs this year for @BroadwayJay2 have made him stronger. He discussed what all has transpired and if he plans on being back in orange in 2020.... pic.twitter.com/JxE5aB8Fgu — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) November 24, 2019

"That was the first I'd heard about it," said Pruitt. "We're doing whatever we need to do as a University to protect everybody involved in our program."

Pruitt went on to stress the importance of communication when it comes to safety threats.

