Pruitt addresses death threats toward Jarrett Guarantano

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt addressed death threats toward quarterback Jarrett Guarantano during his weekly press conference Monday afternoon.
Jeremy Pruitt / Source: (WVLT)
Pruitt said he wasn't aware of the threats until Guarantano mentioned them after Saturday's game.
The ups and downs this year for @BroadwayJay2 have made him stronger. He discussed what all has transpired and if he plans on being back in orange in 2020.... pic.twitter.com/JxE5aB8Fgu— Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) November 24, 2019
"That was the first I'd heard about it," said Pruitt. "We're doing whatever we need to do as a University to protect everybody involved in our program."
Pruitt went on to stress the importance of communication when it comes to safety threats.
