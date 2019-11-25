Pruitt addresses death threats toward Jarrett Guarantano

Updated: Mon 3:36 PM, Nov 25, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt addressed death threats toward quarterback Jarrett Guarantano during his weekly press conference Monday afternoon.

Pruitt said he wasn't aware of the threats until Guarantano mentioned them after Saturday's game.

"That was the first I'd heard about it," said Pruitt. "We're doing whatever we need to do as a University to protect everybody involved in our program."

Pruitt went on to stress the importance of communication when it comes to safety threats.

