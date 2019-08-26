Pruitt meets with media as game week gets underway

It is finally game week! Practice continues on Haslam Field , but the focus now turns to Georgia State and Saturday's opener at Neyland Stadium. Is the team ready? Coach Jeremy Pruitt, entering his second season as head coach says, "How can you not be excited when you get a chance to pull up in that bus for the Vol Walk, when there is standing room only. You feel the passion and the energy of the fan base when you run through the 'T' and there's lots of guys on this team that will get to do this for the first time, so they will get to experience something that will stick with them for the rest of their life."

Jeremy Pruitt addressed the media Thursday to talk about what he expects out of his Vols as they are set to begin the first of twenty eight fall practices.

Problem is , while coach Pruitt would love nothing more than to talk about football, an off the field incident involving All-SEC and All American Freshman Bryce Thompson has created a little adversity. The Sophomore was arrested over the weekend and charged with domestic assault. For the time being , he is not a part of the squad. Coach Pruitt was asked Monday if he believes Thompson presents a danger to other students at Tennessee? He responded by saying, "I released a statement today, and that's all we're going to talk about for right now. We're going to focus on this game and, for us, that's what we can focus on."

Other issues addressed by the coach on this Monday included the playing status offensive lineman Trey Smith. Doctors have been treating the All American for blood clots, coach Pruitt says,"The plan has not changed with Trey. Our doctors and medical folks will continue to work hard to try and find a way to allow him the opportunity to play and it'll really be a game time decision with that."

Another issue that remains unresolved is the eligibility of defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon. The Michigan transfer has yet to be cleared by the NCAA. On Aubrey coach Pruitt said, "Solomon is another topic that always comes up, same thing there. We haven't heard anything yet, and we're going to continue to practice like he's going to play."

As for the football aspect of things, coach Pruitt says he's pleased at how his guys ha e come through camp and looks forward to their first test of this 2019 season. Kickoff Saturday at Neyland Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPNU.