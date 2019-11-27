What was the Vols' turning point? Pruitt offers insight

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt along with Bob Kesling and Brent Hubbs of the Vol Network were down at Calhoun's on the River Wednesday night for the final Vol Calls of the regular football season.

The coach talked about how excited his team is about finishing strong against in-state rival Vanderbilt. He also talked about his squad's turn around, one the coach said took place after a team meeting following the team's loss at Florida. About the meeting Pruitt said, "to me I felt like it was the turning point in our year. I felt like we had a really good team. We didn't play well early on, but the accountability, looking each other in the eye, to me it was something I'll really never forget. There was no pointing fingers, they owned everything about it, and it shows."

As for Thanksgiving Day, the coach said his squad will meet on campus at 8:30 a.m. and then practice before breaking for the holiday at noon. Some of the players may travel home, if home is within two hours. Others will attend dinner at the home of their position coach. The top Vol said his door will also be open, and he'll probably do more desserts than anything!

It's the Vols and Vandy Saturday at 4 p.m. inside Neyland Stadium. Make plans to be in your seats early with senior day activities beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.