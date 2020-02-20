Pruitt to have interesting company at Vols SECMD appearance

SEC Media Days will return to the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta this year, the Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday.

The event will take place July 13-16 and will once again feature around the clock coverage by the SEC Network and ESPN.

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols' three player representatives will take their turn on Wednesday, July 15 along with Alabama's Nick Saban, Arkansas' Sam Pittman and Mississippi State's Mike Leach.

The daily schedule for 2020 football media days can be found below. Names are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance. Daily rotations and times will be determined and released at a later date.

For more information, visit SECSports.com.

2020 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 13

Florida – Dan Mullen

LSU – Ed Orgeron

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

TUESDAY, July 14

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Vanderbilt – Derek Mason

WEDNESDAY, July 15

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt

THURSDAY, July 16

Auburn – Gus Malzahn

South Carolina – Will Muschamp

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher