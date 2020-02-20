Pruitt to have interesting company at Vols SECMD appearance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- SEC Media Days will return to the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta this year, the Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday.
The event will take place July 13-16 and will once again feature around the clock coverage by the SEC Network and ESPN.
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols' three player representatives will take their turn on Wednesday, July 15 along with Alabama's Nick Saban, Arkansas' Sam Pittman and Mississippi State's Mike Leach.
The daily schedule for 2020 football media days can be found below. Names are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance. Daily rotations and times will be determined and released at a later date.
For more information, visit SECSports.com.
2020 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY, July 13
Florida – Dan Mullen
LSU – Ed Orgeron
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
TUESDAY, July 14
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
Vanderbilt – Derek Mason
WEDNESDAY, July 15
Alabama – Nick Saban
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Mississippi State – Mike Leach
Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt
THURSDAY, July 16
Auburn – Gus Malzahn
South Carolina – Will Muschamp
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher