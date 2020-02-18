Proposed bill prohibits colleges from preventing athletes from earning money

Tennessee lawmakers proposed a bill to prohibit public institutions of higher education from preventing student-athletes from earning money.

SB2804, HB2649 was introduced by Senator Raumesh Akbari and Representative Joe Towns, Jr.

The bill states a public institution of higher education would not be able to create any rule, requirement, standard or other limitation that prevents student-athletes from earning compensation from the use of the student athlete's name, image or likeness.

According to the bill, earning compensation would not affect a student athlete's scholarship eligibility. The bill also stated a public institution of higher education would be prohibited from preventing student-athletes from obtaining legal representation in relation to contracts.

In October, the NCAA announced the decision to allow college athletes to "benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness."

NCAA Board chair Michael Drake, the president of Ohio State University, said the NCAA must embrace change and modernize "to provide the best possible experience for college athletes."

After the NCAA's announcement, University of Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes said he wasn't against paying student-athletes, but said that it shouldn't only be high profile athletes that benefit from the measure.

California passed a similar bill in 2019 that made it illegal for NCAA schools to prohibit college athletes from making money on endorsements, autograph signings and social media advertising, among other activities.

