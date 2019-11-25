Public vomiting 'hotline' set up by Colorado county

As flu season and other illnesses pick up speed across the country, many public health departments and officials have tackled the problem in different ways.

Mesa County, Colorado was recently hit by what officials believe is an outbreak of the norovirus. According to the Mesa County Public Health Department, individuals in the county have been struck by "gastrointestinal illness, believed to be norovirus, spreading in our community."

The department said those impacted have reported "a very short amount of time between not feeling well, and vomiting. This is resulting in public vomiting events."

To prevent the spread of the illness, Mesa County health officials launched a hotline to report public vomiting.

"A public vomiting reporting line has been set up for community members to report public vomiting incidents that occur in public places within Mesa County," the department said. "Knowing where people have been sick can help to ensure resources for proper clean-up have been provided, as well as educate those who may have been nearby the incident on their elevated risk of getting sick."

