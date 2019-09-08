Publix Donates $250,000 to Support Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts

Publix Super Markets Charities is making a $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross and United Way to help fund relief efforts for areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

In addition, Publix is activating a register campaign to allow customers to assist those affected by the storm by donating any amount during checkout at any Publix store. One hundred percent of donated funds will go to the American Red Cross. Donations will enable the American Red Cross to respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

The end date for the program will be determined based on customer response.

“The damage and impact caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has been devastating, and its path continues to affect Publix customers and associates in our coastal areas,” said Maria Brous, director of media and community relations. “We have a long-standing history of providing support during times of need, and it is our privilege to do what we can to help those impacted by this storm.”

