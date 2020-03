Publix announced stores across the country will adjust their hours to allow more time for coronavirus preparation.

In a Facebook post, the grocer announced stores companywide will begin closing at 8 p.m. on March 14.

The store said the changes were to "better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on our shelves."

