Publix limits certain items amid Coronavirus concerns

(WVLT) -- Due to an increase in demand, Publix has placed purchase limits on certain items amidst health concerns about the coronavirus.
Customers are limited to buying two of the following items:
- Hand soaps & sanitizers
- Rubbing alcohol
- Facial masks & gloves
- Disinfectant wipes and spray
- Aerosol disinfectant sprays
- Facial tissue
- Cups/plates/utensils
- Bleach
Publix has not said how long it will enforce the purchase limits or if other items will be added to the list.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.