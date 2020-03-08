Publix limits certain items amid Coronavirus concerns

Due to an increase in demand, Publix has placed purchase limits on certain items amidst health concerns about the coronavirus.

Customers are limited to buying two of the following items:

- Hand soaps & sanitizers

- Rubbing alcohol

- Facial masks & gloves

- Disinfectant wipes and spray

- Aerosol disinfectant sprays

- Facial tissue

- Cups/plates/utensils

- Bleach

Publix has not said how long it will enforce the purchase limits or if other items will be added to the list.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.