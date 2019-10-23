Publix offers veterans and active military Veterans Day discount

Publix announced the supermarket chain will offer veterans, active military personnel and their families a 10 percent discount on Veterans Day in honor of their service to the country.

The offer can only be used on in-store purchases. The discount excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps and money services.

The discount will be valid with proof of veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge document or a driver's license with a veteran designation.

