Puckett's of Pigeon Forge rolls out 'Giving Tuesdays'

Puckett's Pigeon Forge will be donating proceeds of their sales in a new program called 'Giving Tuesdays.'

A Puckett's employee said a portion of their proceeds on Tuesday Feb.11 will be going toward the Sevier County Food Ministries.

“Anytime we open a new restaurant in a community, we want to be a part of that community. It’s not just enough for us to open the doors and expect people to come. We’re a local branded Tennessee branded company that really wants to dig in and be a part of the community.” Said Foster Yates with Puckett’s Pigeon Forge.

Other Giving Tuesday events include Tuesday the 18th, with proceeds benefiting Isaiah 117 House Sevier Co. and on Tuesday the 25th benefiting Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Dept.

