Spam releasing limited-edition pumpkin spice flavor

Pumpkin spice is taking over the fall season and its latest target -- Spam.

On September 23, pumpkin spice lovers can purchase limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Spam on Spam and Walmart's websites.

Even though it's pumpkin spice, a Hormel Foods spokesperson says there is actually no pumpkin in the pork. Instead, it's mixed with cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg.

Spam recommends using the exclusive product as a topping for waffles, adding it to a vegetable hash or baking it into a cornbread muffin.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.