Alabama animal shelter finds box of puppies taped shut

Four puppies left in a plastic tote that had been taped shut in an Alabama city are looking for a home.

The Pell City Animal Control said someone left a plastic tote taped shut with the puppies inside just outside of animal control.

"Thankfully a staff member found them when they arrived or it could have been a very bad situation for these little guys," the animal control said on Facebook

The center said the puppies were slightly dehydrated. If you know these puppies or their owners, please contact the Center at 205-814-1567.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

