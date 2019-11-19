Puppy found with severe injuries leads to search for suspect

Calvin is the latest addition to the Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County.

Calvin rests the most right now (Source: WVLT)

"We found him around 7:30 yesterday morning whenever we first got here," Elisha Henry, the shelter director said. "He was hyperthermic. He was shivering."

Henry said they rushed Calvin inside and put him on a heating pad before taking him to a vet. After the dog saw doctor Henry learned his condition was much worse than expected.

X-rays showed that the dog's skull had been bashed in and ulcerated his eye. The vet said Calvin's head was swollen and he would likely never see out of his right eye.

"My heart is just still broken over this one," Henry said.

Henry wants action taken against people who are abusing animals.

"We have to find out who's doing this, why they're doing it and have tougher charges for people that are doing these horrible, horrible crimes," she explained.

Cocke County Sheriff, Armando Fontes, said it's hard to track down the culprits.

"It's extremely challenging because fingerprints do not always solve a case, the resources for DNA is basically not there because it's not a serious, severe case as it would be if it were an individual or human," Fontes said.

He said witnesses, video and photographic evidence all help in solving the crimes. But in a case like Calvin's, Henry understands there's very little that can be done without knowing who abused him.

"You don't get a whole lot of leads. You know and that's why we post all over Facebook and social media and ask people to share. Someone's going to recognize this puppy," Henry explained. "Someone's going to recognize those shirts this puppy came in with. There's always someone out there that knows something."

Henry hopes her Facebook posts continue to receive hundreds of shares to find the person or people responsible.

In the meantime, Calvin won't be up for adoption until he fully heals. There is currently no timeline for Calvin's recovery.

