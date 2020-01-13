Puppy thrown off Alcoa Highway overpass, KPD investigating

Knoxville Police said an investigation is underway after officers rescued a puppy which had been thrown from an overpass on Alcoa Highway.

It happened Monday morning around 3 a.m.

"Someone threw this sweet puppy off of the Alcoa Highway overpass near Tyson Park. Thankfully, KPD officers were already in the area, located the injured animal and rendered aid," said KPD in a Facebook post.

The puppy was taken to the University of Tennessee Veterinarian for treatment.

Veterinarians said they expect the puppy to survive and be transferred to Young Williams Animal Center after treatment.

"If anyone has any information about this unspeakable act, they are urged to please call the Crime Hotline," said KPD.

Anyone who has information about the incident should call police at 865-215-7212 or the Animal Control Unit at 865-215-8640.

