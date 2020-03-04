Purina recalls four animal food brands Tennessee

Purina Animal Nutrition recalled four brands pf rabbit, turkey and chick feed sold in 32 states after receiving customer reports of sick and dying pet rabbits, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves multiple lots of Purina Rabbit Feed, Purina Turkey Feed, Country Acres Rabbit Feed and DuMOR Chick Starter/Grower Feed. Officials said the recall is due to elevated calcium levels.

The recalled products were manufactured between Dec. 16, 2019, and Feb. 3, 2020, and sold at Tractor Supply Co. in stores in 32 states including the following; Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Elevated calcium carbonate levels can cause health issues and possibly be fatal in rabbits. The high levels can lead to lef abnormalities and kidney calcification in young chickens and turkeys, according to Purina.

For a full list of recalled products and lot numbers click here.

Customers who purchased a recalled product should throw it away or return it to their local animal feed store to exchange for a like item or refund. Animal owners can call Purina Animal Nutrition's customer service department at 800-227-8941.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

