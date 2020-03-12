Putnam Co. sets up shelters for victims before storms

Heavy storms are heading towards Putnam County, less than two weeks after tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee.

Shelters were set up on Thursday for folks to come if they needed to escape the storms.

Some weighed their options of staying at local shelters or going home. One resident said, "We were thinking about coming here. However, I do think I will go home. The bathroom in my apartment is dead center the entire building."

Officials said they set up the new shelters to alleviate their citizens' fears after the tornadoes that hit March 3, killing 19 in Putnam County.

