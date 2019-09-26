Tennessee man accused of soliciting sex from 13-year-old

The Tennesee Bureau of Investigation said a Putnam County man has been arrested and charged with soliciting sex from a 13-year-old.

On August 2, investigators said Phillip Carlen Loftin, 53, engaged in an online conversation with an undercover agent who was posing as a 13-year-old girl.

During the conversation, the TBI said Loftis exposed himself in photos he sent.

Loftis was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into the Putnam County jail on a $7,500 bond.

