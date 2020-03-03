Putnam County man tried to save neighbor in tornado

Officials said 18 people died and more than 77 are unaccounted for in Putnam County after tornadoes ripped through the area Tuesday morning.

Ryan Myers was sleeping when the tornado came. / (WVLT)

Ryan Myers said he was sleeping when the tornado came. Myers said he woke up and the house was shaking. By the timehe looked out the window, he said the windows were imploding. The roof eventually blew off Myers' home, he said parts of his neighbors home blew into his house. County officials said the tornado decimated everything in its path.

Myers quickly raced to keep his family safe. He told WVLT's Amanda Hara he tried to get his children to safety in complete darkness. Myers' said their bare feet were stepping on the glass that had blown everywhere.

When Myers realized his family was safe, he ran across the street where he could hear one of his neighbors yelling for help.

When Myers got to his neighbors home, he realized there was serious trouble. A neighbor attempted to save his wife who was trapped underneath their home as it started to collapse.

"The house closed in on her, it tried to suck him into the basement at the same time, and it collapsed on top of her," Myers said.

Myers said he tried his hardest to save the neighbor's wife, but there was nothing he could do.

"We tried to cut her out and dig her out, but we couldn't without the rest of the house falling down," Myers said.

Myers said he and his family are lucky to be alive, but he feels guilty that his neighbor was not as fortunate.

"I know these people well, it's horrible," Myers said. "How do you walk away from somebody that's trying to save his wife?"

Family members of the woman who died said she was a young, vibrant woman who worked for the city and was on the fair board.

