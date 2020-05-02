Quarantine uproots routine for people with autism

Routine is important for people with autism. During the COVID-19 pandemic, being in quarantine has ruined those routines for many.

Some parents said it's led to meltdowns and tantrums during this trying time.

Jenifer Thomas is the mother of 24-year-old Cobey Thomas. Cobey is 6'10" and functions on a child's level. As Jenifer said, he's a 'gentle giant'.

WVLT News reporter Robert Grant met Cobey last year after a Knoxville contractor built a large swing for Cobey. This year, Jenifer said Cobey is doing well during quarantine and the swing is still getting plenty of use.

"You have to think outside of the box. This is a perfect example of that -- he doesn't want to watch Barney all the time or use the iPad all the time -- luckily we have a big yard. Physical activity is very important," Jenifer said.

Jenifer added that Cobey is also busy using puzzles and drawing. His therapy sessions have also continued digitally on Zoom and Breakthrough Knoxville has also provided several resources.

Jenifer said parents of kids with autism just have to be prepared and always have an alternative.

April marked Autism Awareness month.