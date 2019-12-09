Quartet of football Vols receive post-season honors

Tennessee junior offensive lineman Trey Smith and senior defensive back Nigel Warrior were named to the Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football first team for the 2019 season, the conference announced Monday.

Both Vols pick up their first honor of the postseason after leading their units to five straight wins to close out the season and a bid to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., on Jan. 2.

Also Monday, Tennessee linebacker Henry To'o To'o and offensive lineman Wanya Morris were named to the 247Sports True Freshman All-America Team.

To'o To'o and Morris have had standout freshman seasons for the Vols this season, helping lead one of the nation's most impressive mid-season turnarounds as UT won its final five games to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016.

To'o To'o was a day-one starter at linebacker for the Big Orange and finished third on the team in tackles with 64. He also added five tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery and a half a sack.