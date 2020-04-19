Queen Elizabeth cancels birthday traditions due to COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II has canceled her traditional royal gun salute that marks her birthday every year. This is the first time in 68 years the queen will not have the event.

Queen Elizabeth canceled the celebration amid coronavirus concerns because she felt it would be inappropriate during the pandemic. Instead, the palace will hold a virtual celebration for the queen's 94th birthday, which is expected to be shared on social media.

The traditional parade held annually in mid-June to mark the official celebration of the Queen's birthday, Trooping the Colour, has also been canceled. The tradition was started by King George II in 1748.

The Queen addressed the nation earlier in the month in a rare televised speech and called for unity because of the coronavirus pandemic. By Saturday afternoon, the United Kingdom had recorded more than 114,217 cases and at least 15,464 deaths from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.