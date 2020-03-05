Quilt fest coming to Pigeon Forge

Quilting lovers can spend the day learning more about the craft in Pigeon Forge Friday and Saturday.

It’s called A Mountain Quiltfest, and the event is now one of the largest the city hosts. A Mountain Quiltfest features 62 onsite vendors, quilting classes and more than 500 quilts competing for over $20,000 in prize money.

There are antique quilts made before 1960 and even some quilts valued at more than $3,500.

Whatever you may be interested in when it comes to quilting can be found at the festival.

“We have show and tell on Friday night where people have projects they’ve been working on. They all get together and share those with one another. There’s just everything quilting related here,” said Butch Helton, with Pigeon Forge Special events. “We’ve been so busy and we’re very pleased with our turn out and response we’re getting for people.”

Beginner and advanced quilters, and all skill levels in between, can take advantage of 64 classes, seminars and workshops.

The 26th annual A Mountain Quiltfest is going on through Saturday at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge. The show is free.

