RAM brings health care clinic to Knoxville

The Chilhowee Park Jacob Building transformed over night to welcome volunteers with Remote Area Medical (RAM) as they prepare to give medical care to hundreds in Knoxville.

RAM, an organization that offers free health services to those in need, travels the country, and its clinic is in Knoxville from January 31 through February 2.

More than a thousand people will likely receive the free care, and that's all thanks to the volunteers, Like Yvonne Evans, who offer their time and services.

Evans said she's traveled all over over the five years she's worked with RAM.

Why does Evans volunteer? "The hugs. I like the hugs after we get the patient out of pain."

The three-day Knoxville clinic is one of RAM'S largest. Its next clinic will be in Nashville on Feb 29.

