RAM holds mobile clinic

Remote Area Medical held their annual mobile clinic on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people from all over Tennessee traveled to Rutledge, Tennessee in hopes of receiving free medical and dental care through RAM. According to RAM, people began arriving to Rutledge Middle School days in advance to secure their spot in line.

Many of the patients RAM is seeing, are people that could not afford healthcare, dental care, or vision services without the free clinic.

Along with hundreds of patients, RAM also had hundreds of volunteers helping out with making the clinic run smoothly.

"Ram would be nothing without it's volunteers." said RAM Volunteer Coordinator Rida No. "We truly love and appreciate every volunteer that is able to give up their time and general support.

The group had volunteers to assist with everything from cooking food for patients while they waited for service to translating different languages patients spoke to make their experience easier.

The clinic opened it's doors at 5 a.m. Saturday morning and will continue through Sunday.

You can find out more information about the next RAM clinic near you, or how you can volunteer with this non profit on their website.

