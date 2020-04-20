RAM shifts work to aid in fight against COVID-19

Remote Area Medical has shifted from their normal duties to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

The group is halting its pop up clinics to focus on recruiting medical, dental, and vision providers to volunteer for its new telehealth program to begin operating this week.

"The decision to suspend clinics did not come easy, and we hope to be able to provide this important care in the near future,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “In the meantime, RAM continues to find new ways to help those in need.”

The nonprofit is also aiding the national efforts by helping recruit for drive-thru testing sites.

“RAM is ready to help in any way we can,” said Chris Hall, RAM Chief Operating Officer. “Our operational insight, community of volunteers across the country, and experience providing pop-up healthcare facilities make us an important resource during this time.”

RAM's veterinary team has also been working in collaboration with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley and Young-Williams Animal Center to serve Knoxville area pets of families impacted by COVID-19.

