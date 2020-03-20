RAM suspends clinics amid coronavirus outbreak

Remote Area Medical (RAM) announced it has suspended its free health clinics amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Clinics that were scheduled between March 16 through May 28 have been suspended, according to a release from the organization.

"RAM wants to thank everyone who has worked hard to bring free services to their communities, and our hearts go out to those in need," said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. "RAM continues to prioritize the health of

patients, volunteers, and staff. The decision to suspend clinics did not come easy, and we hope to be able to provide this important care in the near future."

RAM said they were discussing dates to return to communities for later in the year.

