RARE FIND: Video captures albino hummingbird frequenting East Texas feeder

A KLTV viewer has been featured on a national website, where his photo of an albino hummingbird was shared.

A white ruby-throated humminbird has frequented some of the 16 feeders on his home’s porches. (Source: Courtesy Gary Graham/KLTV/Gray News)

Gary Graham says a white ruby-throated humminbird has frequented some of the 16 feeders on his home’s porches in Winona. One of his pictures was featured on hummingbirdcentral.com.

Graham shared more about the hummingbird with us, including videos that show the tiny white creature up close.

“There are two types of white hummingbirds, albino and leucistic. The one at our house had a pink colored bill and feet. Those are characteristics of the albino form, as the leucistic form have black bills and feet like the normal-colored hummingbirds,” Graham said.

According to the aforementioned website, albino hummingbirds are very rare, and are the result of a genetic mutation that stops the creation of any dark pigment.

Graham said that so far this season, he has used 120 pounds of sugar in making hummingbird nectar. Near the end of September, Graham said, he expects that there will be between 200 and 500 birds using the numerous feeders on his property. So far, though, he’s only spotted the one albino “hummer.”

He expects that the birds will stick around until the first part of October.

