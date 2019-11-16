RCHS holds 'Cajun Cookout' for ill band student

Members of the Kingston community held a 'Cajun Cookout' on Saturday to benefit a Roane County High School student who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor.

The cookout was held in the school cafeteria from 11 a.m. until supplies ran out. All proceeds from the event went to the Grigsby family.

Caiyden Grigsby is a member of the band and volleyball team at RCHS. After she was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor, she and her family have been facing a tough time with medical expenses. The school community and Caiyden's father, Roanne County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Mitch Rigsby's fellow officers have come together to help support where they can.

Saturday's event was organized by two band parents at the school. RCSO helped to publicize the event through various social media platforms.

"It hits close to home." said band parent Robert Dubois. "Having two students, I've got a senior and a junior, you know that could happen to anybody and to deal with that issue and the financial side of it would be devastating I think. "

Both the school and the sheriff's office have held multiple fundraisers for the Grigsbys, raising thousands of dollars to go towards Caiyden's medical bills.

"All these people they're here for me and they're here to show me all this support." said Grigsby. "They're here every step of the way on this journey that I'm going to be going through for I don't know how long- but I know they're going to be here."

If you would like to donate to the Grigsby family, the Grigsby family has created a GoFundMe account for Caiyden .

