RESULTS: Winners of Mr. Football announced Monday

Updated: Mon 1:26 PM, Dec 02, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Greenback's Holden Willis was named Mr. Football for Class 1A!

South Doyle's Elijah Young is the Class 5A winner of the Mr. Football award!

Several of our local athletes will find out on Monday if they win Tennessee's top individual high school football award, Mr. Football.

The local finalists are:

CLASS-5A
Elijah Young-South Doyle

CLASS-4A
Ty Youngblood-Greeneville

CLASS-3A
Grey Carroll-Alcoa

CLASS-1A
Holden Willis-Greenback

KICKER
Zeke Rankin-Alcoa

