RESULTS: Winners of Mr. Football announced Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Greenback's Holden Willis was named Mr. Football for Class 1A!
South Doyle's Elijah Young is the Class 5A winner of the Mr. Football award!
Several of our local athletes will find out on Monday if they win Tennessee's top individual high school football award, Mr. Football.
The local finalists are:
CLASS-5A
Elijah Young-South Doyle
CLASS-4A
Ty Youngblood-Greeneville
CLASS-3A
Grey Carroll-Alcoa
CLASS-1A
Holden Willis-Greenback
KICKER
Zeke Rankin-Alcoa
You can watch the awards presentation live by clicking here.