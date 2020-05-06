RIO Townsend holds service under tents for social distancing

RIO Townsend held its first congregation under one roof Sunday since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this roof is just temporary. It's actually a tent.

Pastor Ronnie Hepperly said, "We are moving from the tabernacle into the tent for a while. If we have to be here for six months, nine months, or even two years, we will."

For five weeks the congregation had parking lot services. The last one had nearly 200 people. That's when they decided they needed another option.

"We thought people don’t want to go inside and social distancing is a big thing. We want to keep everyone as safe as possible." And that's when they thought of the tent.

However, this is not the first service Pastor Ronnie has had under a tent. That's how it all started more than twenty years ago. Pastor Ronnie started his first church in Blount County. The congregation grew so fast, they had to move into a tent.

Pastor Ronni has since traveled the world helping start more than a thousand RIO churches around the world. He came back to Townsend in January; the place where it all began.

"Coming back was like homecoming almost." Pastor Ronnie teaches faith over fear in a time of uncertainty. "Greater is He that is in us than he that is in the world. If God is for us who can be against us."

The tent was donated to RIO Townsend by Cleveland Tent Company.

