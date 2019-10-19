Race for the Cure raises $125K in fight against breast cancer

World's Fair Park was covered in a sea of pink during the annual Race for the Cure Saturday.

The event, which is in its 23rd year in Knoxville, raised more than $125,000 towards the Susan G. Komen foundation.

Organizers said most of that money stays locally in East Tennessee to help those fighting cancer pay for bills. The rest is dedicated to researching a cure for the disease, according to Komen East Tennessee's Executive Director Amy Dunaway.

She said one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

"Whether it’s your mother, your sister, your neighbor, or your friend, it touches all of us," she said. "To see these ladies in their pink shirts; it’s exciting."

Racers and walkers participated in a 5K through downtown Saturday to celebrate survivors and also honor victims of the disease.

"You see those signs that say 'I walk in memory of', or 'in honor of somebody’, it’s awesome,” she said.

In the event's first year, about 2500 people crossed the finish line. Now 23 years later, Dunaway said thousands participated.

