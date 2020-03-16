Race weekend postponed at Bristol

NASCAR announced the postponement of Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega and Dover, adding them to a list that already included Atlanta and Homestead.

This would put the return to racing on May 9 at Martinsville. NASCAR writing in its statement: "We intend to hold all 36 races."

Bristol Motor Speedway officials say they will continue to work closely with NASCAR on a rescheduled race date, while maintaining contact with local and federal government and health officials for the latest information on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“What truly makes Bristol Motor Speedway special is not only the exciting racing, but the incredible family reunion feel that exists when all of our fans, guests, community members and businesses come together for a race weekend,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “That’s why I support NASCAR’s decision to postpone our NASCAR spring event to a later date. The health and safety of everyone who attends races at Bristol Motor Speedway is our top priority and this step has been taken so that everyone can follow the recommended guidelines as advised by government officials. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have been affected by this pandemic. Once we have a confirmed rescheduled date, we will inform you as soon as possible. We thank you for your patience during this time and we look forward to having all of you here once again at the Last Great Colosseum.”

Ticketholders on file at Bristol Motor Speedway and through Food City stores may use their April 3 - 5, 2020 tickets for the postponed event, choose to receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20% or choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price. The event credit can be applied towards any admissions, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield tickets, camping, fan hospitality and pit passes. The 120% event credit can be used during the remaining 2020 or 2021 seasons for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any Speedway Motorsports owned track, subject to availability.

Fans are advised to hold their current tickets and are asked to complete an exchange request form at http://www.BristolMotorSpeedway.com/exchange to start the process. Ticket office representatives will follow up with fans within 2-3 weeks regarding the status of their request.

