Florida racing greyhounds looking for homes in East Tennessee

They spent their younger years chasing a rabbit along a racetrack. With your help, they'll grow old on your family's couch.

In yet another COVID-19 twist, dozens of racing greyhounds, many from Florida's tracks, have arrived in Knoxville and other towns in East Tennessee over the past three weeks. All of the dogs have a safe foster home, as of April 23rd.

Many of these tracks were scheduled to close permanently at the end of 2020 anyways, but Coronavirus sped up that process. Now volunteers from the Greyhound Retirement Foundation of Tennessee are banding together to foster - and soon adopt out - the spindly racers.

The Foundation's Patrick Haley told us he talked to a contact in the industry, who said:

"He'd been told that the track was going to close, effective immediately. And he needed to have his dogs off the track by the end of the month.

Haley said they took 30 dogs initially. "We took 30. So we've gotten a lot of dogs into Knoxville and East Tennessee more generally. About 60 dogs in the last 20 days."

That's in Knoxville alone. The Greyhound Retirement group is accepting applications for the dogs now, but actually ending up with a greyhound in your home now is tricky.

The group charges $225 for each adoption, and Brenda Stafford told us they end up losing money on each animal. Your fee will include vaccines, vet check-ups, and making sure the animals go to a good home.

Volunteers also do house calls before any adoption is made official, to make sure the energetic breed has room to move, and gets along with other pets.

Is a greyhound right for your family?

Stafford said of the famously-fast dogs:

"Greyhounds are 45 mile an hour couch potatoes. They love nothing more than sitting on a pillow, or, if you are so inclined to let them, they'll lay on your couch or your chair, or snuggled up next to you wherever they can."

Haley added:

"These are high energy dogs when they are chasing something. When they are not chasing something, they are as low energy as any dog you've ever seen."

