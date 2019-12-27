Radio host Don Imus dies at 79

Controversial radio host Don Imus died Friday at the age of 79, according to a statement from his family.

A cause of death was not immediately given.

“Deirdre, his wife of 25 years, and his son Wyatt, 21, were at his side, and his son Lt Zachary Don Cates is returning from military service overseas,” the family said.

Imus is also survived by his daughters Nadine, Ashley, Elizabeth and Toni.

“Don loved and adored Deirdre, who unconditionally loved him back, loved spending his time watching Wyatt become a highly-skilled, champion rodeo rider and calf roper, and loved and supported Zachary, who first met the Imus family at age 10 when he participated in the Imus Ranch program for kids with cancer, having battled and overcome leukemia, eventually becoming a member of the Imus family and Don and Deirdre’s second son.”

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.