Radio show canceled after host wishes 'for a nice school shooting'

A Denver-based radio station's show was canceled after a co-host made a controversial comment about President Trump's impeachment.

CBS News reported that news/talk radio station 710 KNUS canceled the Chuck & Julie show after Chuck Bonniewell said, "You wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt" as he discussed President Trump's impeachment on Tuesday afternoon.

His co-host, Julie Hayden, responded, "No, don't even say that. Don't call us. Chuck, didn't say that."

The station later issued a statement and confirmed the show had been canceled.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT:

Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the Chuck & Julie show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell. A programming decision was made to end the program immediately. — 710 KNUS Denver (@710KNUS) December 19, 2019

Chuck Bonniwell tweeted out an apology saying he "made an inappropriate comment meant as a joke. I'm sorry it was not received that way."

You can find the full story on CBS by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via CBS News. All rights reserved.

