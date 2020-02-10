Rains impacting growth of Grainger County tomatoes

Many around East Tennessee look forward to the juicy tomatoes grown in Grainger County, but this year they're getting off to a rough start thanks to this month's heavy rains.

One farmer is taking extra precautions to get the crops growing, but he's still looking for a little help from outside sources.

Mike Cameron said he's taking special care this year to get his tomato crop off to a good start.

"We try to control the moisture in the houses," Cameron told WVLT News reporter Anne Brock.

They use heaters, fans and fungicide during the rainy season.

Mike's wife, Karen, said the rain has put extra stress on their lives as full-time farmers.

"For the past three years, we've had terrible rains from January through February," she said.

The couple said they hope to be setting the plants out in their fields later this spring.

While the tomatoes are a big concern, the couple also raise cattle. They need pasture and hay, both of which have been negatively impacted by the heavy flooding from last year and this year.

The couple said they've applied for federal aid, and the local Farm Service Office told WVLT News the help could be coming, but it's been nearly a year.

