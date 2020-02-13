Rainy weather causing problems for homeowners

Rain and wet weather is causing concern for homeowners in East Tennessee. Continuous wet conditions could be trouble for the foundation of homes.

Flood conditions are creating a busy time for construction and foundation businesses like Seiber Restoration. / Source: WVLT News

Roger Seiber, owner of Seiber Restoration said this is the busiest time of year for construction and foundation experts.

"It's a terrible feeling after rain and flooding to go into your basement and see a pool of water on the floor," said Seiber.

One of the best ways to prevent excess water from pooling in your yard is by keeping your gutters clean and free of debris. Leaves can clog up the system, and water has no place to go.

"A lot of times you will notice that you'll have water flowing over the gutters that's just the gutters are not adequately cleaned out," said Seiber. "Another easy one is just come outside and put a pipe on the downspout to get the water running away from the foundation."

If you're in a bind and can't get a professional to come out immediately- Seiber suggests using what you have on hand like sandbags and mulch to keep water out of the home and in one place. Once the water is cleaned up, you can use a dehumidifier to keep moisture out.

"There's only so much you can do once water is inside the home," said Seiber. "Just get it cleaned up as best you can and call a professional to fix the problem."

