Raising dough for Helping Hands Ministry

Helping Hands Ministry, based out of First Baptist Concord, launched a fundraising effort to send special needs adults to summer camp for one week.

Helping Hands is a weekday ministry for adults with special needs (Source: WVLT)

Blaze Pizza in Turkey Creek planned to host the event on Monday, February 24, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and donate 20 percent of proceeds to the effort.

The coordinator for Helping Hands Ministry said summer camp presents a great opportunity for their special needs adults to learn in a new location.

"And for the families that are back home it gives them a week of respite where they can do whatever it is that they need to do for their family or as a couple. It gives them the opportunity to have respite while we have their young adults away," explained Diane Knudsen, Coordinator of Helping Hands Ministry at First Baptist Concord.

A camp outside Chattanooga planned to host the week long event for 16 campers.

"I have goosebumps. I mean they get to experience a lot of things they may not have otherwise. It's a wonderful opportunity for them. It'd be a wonderful opportunity for anyone. But they get such joy out of it. I've seen several pictures and they're just having so much fun," said Pamela Milliken, Blaze Pizza Spokesperson.

Fourth grade students at Concord Christian School were also helping the effort. The grade focuses on ministry application throughout the year and wanted to reach the five figure goal.

"Our hope is to see a whole lot of people come out. The whole community. The school community. The church community. The Farragut/West Knoxville community come out and support our ministry and what we're trying to do for these people," explained Scott Graham, Fourth Grade Teacher at Concord Christian School.

You must show your flierflier, seen here, to donate money from your order.

Another fundraising event was scheduled for Tuesday, February 25th, at Zaxby's in Turkey Creek from 3 to 9 p.m.

If you are interested in enrolling a family member in Helping Hands you can find more information here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.