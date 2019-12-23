Rally remembers workers, families after coal ash spill

Lives affected by the Kingston coal ash spill were the focus of a rally and remembrance Monday in Knoxville.

A coalition of environmental, social justice and faith groups gathered along South Northshore Drive at Keller Bend Road and held up signs for a visible but quiet lunchtime rally at the busy West Knox County location.

Reverend John Gill, pastor of the Church of the Savior, said this is an important time to remember people affected by the spill that happened almost exactly eleven years ago.

"It's the most family time of year in many ways. And to think about those families who not only are going through another Christmas without their loved one but without justice for their loved one, without any sense of compensation or accountability from these companies."

The Tennessee Valley Authority and TVA's cleanup contractor, Jacobs Engineering, are the focus of various lawsuits regarding health impacts and cleanup questions connected to the massive coal ash spill.

"TVA respects the rights of anyone to state their opinions and share their concerns. The litigation involving the Kingston cleanup workers is in the legal system, which is the proper venue," TVA Public Relations representative, Scott Brooks said. "TVA is not a party in that litigation. We will continue to respect the judicial process."

In 2018, a jury found enough health concerns stemming from the coal ash cleanup to give workers the right to take their individual cases back to federal court.

A judge later ordered mediation between the parties. TVA and Jacobs are also named in a lawsuit by Roane County, Harriman and Kingston, alleging the cleanup process did not do enough to protect the citizens of Roane County. The suit claims Jacobs acted "negligently, recklessly, maliciously and intentionally with callous disregard" for the people of Roane County.

