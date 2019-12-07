Randall Cobb congratulates former high school on 18th state football championship

Tennesse native and wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, Randall Cobb took to Twitter Friday night to congratulate the Alcoa High School football team on their 5th consecutive state championship.

The Maryville native was a four-time State Champion during his time at Alcoa High School before going on to play at the University of Kentucky. Cobb was then drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2011.

The Alcoa Tornadoes finished the season 14-1 after a 27-0 victory over Pearl Cohn in the Class 3-A championship game in Cookeville. The school now has 18 State Champion titles, the most in TSSAA history..

"CONGRATS TO MY @AlcoaFootball HS THE 2019 STATE CHAMPS!" Cobb said on Twitter.

CONGRATS TO MY @AlcoaFootball HS THE 2019 STATE CHAMPS! THAT’S 5 IN A ROW & 18 TOTAL! #TooHype #Dynasty pic.twitter.com/qX5xp975Zv — Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) December 7, 2019

