Randy Boyd appointed UT president

The UT Board of Trustees has appointed Randy Boyd president for a five-year term.

The vote, which was unanimous, came down Friday.

“As I’ve said, naming the president of the University of Tennessee System is one of our most important decisions that we undertake as trustees,” Board Chair John Compton said. “We wanted to make sure we were comprehensive and considerate to all key stakeholders in reaching our decision. Randy Boyd is absolutely the right person to lead the University at this time.”

UT said he will continue to serve without a salary and will receive $10,000 per year to cover state health insurance costs.

“I am thankful to all who have shown confidence and support for me to continue as the 26th president of the University of Tennessee,” Boyd said. “It is an honor and a privilege to serve my alma mater and our great state with this great team. Together, we will make this the greatest decade in the history of the University of Tennessee.”

Boyd has served as interim president since Joe DiPietro retired in 2018.

