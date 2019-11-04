Randy Moss accidentally lands in Bristol, TN not Bristol, CT

Former NFL wide receiver and current ESPN analyst Randy Moss almost missed a meeting Sunday morning when his plane mistakenly landed in Tennessee.

Moss said his pilot accidentally flew to Bristol, Tenn. instead of Bristol, Conn.

In a video tweeted by "NFL on ESPN," Moss said he was on his way to the ESPN headquarters for a meeting. Moss stopped home to watch his son's final football game of his senior year, before heading to the meeting.

The pilot told Moss the flight would be an hour-long, so he took a nap. When Moss woke up, he was in the wrong Bristol.

Moss said he's just thankful he made it in time.

.@RandyMoss had a bit of a mix up with his flights 😂 pic.twitter.com/lxbvsScOmo — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 3, 2019

