Randy Travis cancels Knoxville concert

Randy Travis announced his event at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium is canceled. It was set for Oct. 25.

Travis is still set to appear at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 28, but all shows except Nashville, Gulfport, Mississippi, and Evansville, Indiana have been abandoned for now, according to Ticketmaster.

The tour was supposed to be the first since the country legend suffered a stroke in 2013. Travis has reportedly had a difficult time regaining his voice since then.

"We are truly sorry we will not be able to do all of the scheduled concerts. We ask Randy’s fans to be patient and understanding as we want this return, the first time in 6 years, to be special for each of you. He and James Duprè are looking forward to coming to each city and sharing this one of a kind experience with fans in the near future."

All orders for tickets placed online or over the phone have been canceled and refunded according to Ticketmaster.

Refunds for tickets purchased in person are only available at the box office.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets to see Randy Travis in Nashville can purchase tickets here.

