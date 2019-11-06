Rapper T.I. admits taking his teen daughter to doctor to make sure she's a virgin

Rapper T.I. admitted that he takes his daughter to the gynecologist every year to make sure she's still a virgin.

T.I. told appeared on the "Ladies Like Us," podcast this week and said he proudly takes his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to the gynecologist after her birthday every year to check that her hymen is still intact.

The rapper told the podcast hosts that he does it to protect his daughter.

"I think most kids, man, in hindsight, looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have," he said.

T.I. said he has done way more than just have the sex talk with his daughters.

The podcast hosts joked that his daughter is a prisoner.

"Somebody check on Deyjah, she's a prisoner," Nazanin Mandi said.

T.I. went on to explain in detail how he makes the appointment each year, even leaving a reminder on her door the night of her birthday.

Since Deyjah Harris is 18, the doctor now requires her to sign a consent form to share medical information with her father.

The doctor informed T.I. there are a number of ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken, including bike riding and horseback riding.

The rapper responded saying,

"Look doc, she don't ride no horses, she don't ride no bike, she don't play no sports. Man, just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously."

On the podcast, T.I. proudly announced that "as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."

Copyright 2019 WVLT via Huffington Post. All rights reserved.