Rare blue bee thought to be extinct spotted in Florida

Florida researchers are shocked after discovering a rare blue bee in early March that was thought to be extinct.

CBS reported that a Florida researcher at the Florida Museum of Natural History, Chase Kimmel, rediscovered an "ultra-rare" metallic blue bee that hadn't been spotted in so long that it was thought to be extinct.

The blue calamintha bee was discovered on March 9, according to a release from the museum.

"I was open to the possibility that we may not find the bee at all so that first moment when we spotted it in the field was really exciting," Kimmel said.

Since then, more sightings have been reported, but efforts to research them have been halted by the coronavirus.

The museum said in a release that the last confirmed sighting was in 2016. The blue calamintha bee – or Osmia calaminthae – has unusual facial hairs that are used to collect pollen.

Kimmel said the bee is unique for many other reasons too. It collects pollen on its face, relies on a threatened flowering plant and is found primarily on Lake Wales Ridge, a habitat in central Florida.

"We observed a shiny little blue bee grabbing (an Ashe's calamint flower) and rubbing its head on the top portion of the flower 2-3 times," Kimmel's statement says. That behavior is unusual and a unique characteristic of the blue calamintha bee: "We were pretty shocked to see it."

The blue calamintha bee is listed as a species of "greatest conservation need" in the 2019 Florida's State Wildlife Action Plan.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CBSN. All rights reserved.