Rascal Flatts to end farewell tour in Nashville

Rascal Flatts announced 11 more shows were added to their "Farewell: Life is a Highway" tour.

The group will make its final stop in Nashville in October to close out the tour.

In January, Rascal Flatts announced their final tour dates on "CBS This Morning." Many Tennessee fans were upset when the band announced their final tour would not make a stop in the Volunteer State.

"﻿When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," lead vocalist Gary LeVox said.

Rascal Flatts will perform at Bridgestone Arena on October 30. Presale tickets will be available on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. Fans can purchase their tickets at rascalflatts.com

