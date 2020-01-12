Ravens guard Yanda says Titans DL Simmons spit in his face

Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda says Tennessee Titans lineman Jeffrey Simmons spit in his face during Saturday night’s playoff game.

Yanda called the behavior “ridiculous.”

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection says he is speaking up because he wants the NFL and its referees to know about it. Simmons was not asked to address the accusation during his postgame interview.

The Titans upset the top-seeded Ravens 28-12 in the AFC divisional round to end a season in which Baltimore compiled the best record in the league and won 12 straight coming into the playoffs.

