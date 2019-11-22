Real Christmas tree business booms in East Tennessee

The holiday season is right around the corner, and many families are already thinking about, or have already purchased, Christmas trees.

Picking out the Christmas tree for your family can be a tradition or a new adventure, but either way, experts said the practice will be more expensive this year.

Why? A report from Square said that 2019 will be "the most expensive season ever for real Christmas trees." According to their data, the demand is being driven by "eco-conscious millennials, Christmas as a holiday starting earlier and agrotainment farms."

An Anderson County Christmas Tree farmer said he tries to keep the prices, and the experiences, similar every year.

"A lot of it is just with the past pace and everything happening so quickly, people kind of want to slow down and just be with the family and make memories," Leo Collins said.

Collins and his family have had the Blue Bird Christmas Tree Farm for nearly thirty years. He said he has seen other farms come and go because the process to grow a Christmas tree isn't easy. It takes eight years. "Eight years after they quit growing, there starts being a shortage...now, we're at the end of that cycle."

Despite the ups and downs, Collins said the customers are the best part of the job. "The best part of growing trees is meeting the customers."

