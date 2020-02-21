Deadline to get REAL ID approaching

The deadline to get your Real ID is October 1, 2020. Without the Real I.D. you won't be able to fly from any U.S. airport, unless you bring a driver's license and a passport.

In order to get your Real I.D. there are a few documents you have to bring to the DMV.

"We have divided it into three steps, the first is either your birth certificate or your passport," said Knox County Clerk Sherry Witt.

"Secondly some proof of your social security- a W-2 or 1099, your social security card or even a pay stub and the third step is bringing two forms of I.D. for where you live, showing what your address is."

It's also important to note that your full name and address is the same and correct on all of your required documents. According to the county clerk's office, if you have been married and changed your last name, you have to also bring a copy of your marriage license that proves the changing of your last name.

If you are someone who is making the switch to the Real I.D. and you have recently moved to a different state, you cannot get your Real I.D. at the county clerk's office, you can only get you license changed at a state DMV.

"If you are ever unsure about what documents to bring, you can always call your driver's license office for reassurance," said Witt.

According to Witt, someone with the county will check to make sure you have all of the correct paperwork within 15 minutes of your arrival.

